Jacksonville sheriff identifies hate crime killer and victims at Dollar General shooting

Investigators continue to gather evidence at the Dollar General store on Kings Road in Jacksonville a day after Saturday's racially motivated shooting of three Black people, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The shooter then took his own life.

On the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters identified Saturday's shooter whose "disgusting ideology of hate" motivated him to kill three Black people as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter.

The victims were a 52-year-old woman, Angela Michelle Carr, a 19-year-old Anolt Joseph "A.J." Laguerre Jr., and 29-year-old Jarrald De'Shawn Gallion. Others were shot at both in and outside of a Kings Road Dollar General store.

Palmeter had started out at the historically Black Edward Waters University at about 12:45 p.m. where he put on tactical gear ― a bullet-resistant vest, mask and gloves — in a back parking lot but also got the attention of security.

Ryan Palmeter, here in his X social media account formerly known as Twitter, has been identified as the hate crime shooter in three deaths of Black people in a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Kings Road after first trying to get onto the historically black Edward Waters University campus on Aug. 26, 2023.

He had left and soon began his rampage shooting people. He had a rifle bearing swastikas and a handgun. He did let some people out of the store before killing himself.

Waters said the attack was racially motivated by Palmeter, a white man, who targeted the Black victims. He had authored manifestos declaring his hate for the Black race and his intentions to kill them. He also referenced it was the anniversary of the mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing during an NFL Madden videogame tournament.

No one else was injured in the attack that happened shortly after 1 p.m., Waters said.

"This was quite frankly a maniac who decided he wanted to take lives," Waters said.

Palmeter left behind manifestos that Waters described as "quite frankly the diary of a madman."

"He was just completely irrational. But with his irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100 percent lucid. He knew what he was doing," Waters said.

However, Palmeter didn't have a criminal record. Waters said there were no red flags to see this coming.

Waters said both the rifle and handgun were legal and had been purchased legally. The firearms dealers ― Wild West Guns and Orange Park Gun and Pawn — followed proper procedures in the sales, he also said.

This is the rifle the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man had along with a handgun when he killed three Black people in a Kings Road Dollar General store as a hate crime before killing himself.

"There was no flag that could have come up to stop him from purchasing those guns," Waters said. "Therein lies the difficulty, when a person grabs ahold of a gun with hateful intentions it is very difficult to stop that from happening."

It's unknown why Palmeter initially went to Edward Waters University. Waters said it appeared that Palmeter went there to change into the tactical gear.

"He had an opportunity to do violence at EWU but he did not. There were people in very close proximity but he did not do anything there. He backed up and left," Waters said.

After encountering Palmeter, the campus security officer flagged down a Sheriff's Office police officer and told him about Palmeter but misidentified the car he was driving when he left the campus.

However, the shooting happened at Dollar General as the officer was preparing to issue a BOLO on the vehicle.

Waters said Carr was the first victim. She was killed inside her car at the store. Palmeter then went inside and engaged Laguerre, and then as witnesses fled out the rear door. Gallion was shot after entering the store with his girlfriend, who was not injured, he said.

Palmeter chased a witness through the store while shooting at her but didn't strike her. Another witness bolted out the rear door unharmed.

Palmeter goes into the store office where he texted his father, telling him to use a screwdriver to get into his room. His father does so and finds his son's last will and testament along with a suicide note on his laptop, Waters said.

Eleven minutes after the ordeal began, Waters said arriving police entered the store at 1:19 p.m. and began searching ig for the shooter. The officers then heard a single gunshot and that is when police think Palmeter killed himself.

Sheriff's Office homicide detectives recovered surveillance video showing the shooting rampage, he said.

He previously said at this stage of the investigation there was no indication that Palmeter was part of any larger hate group.

Waters said Palmeter had no prior criminal record. But in 2016 he was involved in a domestic call with his brother but no arrests were made in the incident. Then in 2017, he was the subject of a Baker Act, which under Florida law a person can be involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, he said.

President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed Saturday afternoon about the shootings. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating in addition to the Sheriff's Office.

Waters said they will continue investigating to provide the victims' families and the community with as many answers as possible as to why the shooting occurred.

"I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence. There is no reason or explanation that will ever account for the shooter's decisions and actions," Waters said. "His sickening ideology is not representative of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much. We are not a community of hate."

Waters also urged residents to be vigilant and report anything that seems strange to them to the police.

"We don't expect anything like this to ever happen again. We hope it never happens again. But we ask our community to be on the lookout," he said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ryan Palmeter killed Blacks in Jacksonville hate crime at Dollar General