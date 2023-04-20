18 people arrested in relation to reckless driving on motorbikes, Jacksonville sheriff says

Eighteen people were arrested over the weekend in relation to reckless driving on motorcycles and motorbikes on Jacksonville roadways, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday learned about a “Grom Day” that was planned in Jacksonville through an Instagram post.

“Grom Day events are social media planned assemblies of small motorbike riders that do road takeovers and everything else you can imagine,” Waters said. “During these Grom Day events, stunt riders descend on selected locations with the express purpose of engaging in criminally reckless driving behavior.”

Waters said that JSO then made a plan to have several resources, including its air unit, ready to respond.

The vast majority who were arrested traveled from states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, Waters said.

They were arrested for variety of charges -- aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, racing on the highway.

“We’re not gonna allow joyriders, we’re not gonna allow wheelie riders,” Waters said. " ... If that means that I personally conduct traffic stops when I see drivers violating the law, I’ll do just that.”

