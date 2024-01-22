Person charged with robbery and assault during Pro-Palestinian protest at Memorial Park

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced an arrest made during a Pro-Palestinian protest in the 1600 block of Riverside Ave. The incident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. during a pro-Palestinian protest held at Memorial Park.

According to JSO, approximately one hour into the protest, a dispute erupted between a pro-Palestinian protestor and a counter-protestor. The situation escalated when the male protestor allegedly grabbed the counter-protestor’s megaphone, struck her in the face with it, and subsequently threw it into the river. Following this, the protestor was observed drawing a gun from his waistband.

An officer present at the scene, monitoring the protest, witnessed part of the incident and promptly took the protestor into custody.

All parties involved are said to be cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation.

The charge filed against the protestor is robbery by sudden snatching while armed, with assault being part of the robbery charge, as stated by the police.

Once the incident was handled, the protest was able to resume.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office emphasized their support for individuals exercising their First Amendment right to freedom of speech, with the caveat that this support continues until laws are broken.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they emerge.

