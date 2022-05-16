JSO corrections officer charged with domestic battery, sheriff’s office says

On Monday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one of its corrections officers.

Speaking from the Police Memorial Building, JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Brooke Mulcahey, a 4-year JSO veteran, was arrested Sunday after a conversation she was having with someone about their current relationship status turned physical. She is charged with Domestic Battery, a first degree misdemeanor.

In April JSO Corrections Officer Deven Reed was charged with burglary at the home of a woman with whom he’d been in a relationship. JSO said at the time that Reed had only been working at the jail for 14 months when he was fired.

JSO Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca was arrested in March. He is facing felony charges for reportedly sending explicit images of himself to two teenage boys.

