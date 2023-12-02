Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces limited hiring incentive of up to $10,000

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced a new program to provide a hiring incentive of up to $10,000.

On its website, JSO said the new police recruits are eligible for the limited hiring bonus. The department will provide a $5,000 hiring incentive to both certified and non-certified applicants that will be given in increments following the Academy, Field Training Program, and the end of probation.

In addition, the State of Florida is offering an additional $5,000 for newly certified police officers.

For more information about the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Program, visit https://www.floridajobs.org/recognition-and-recruitment/law-and-order.

The next Police Academy class is scheduled to begin in January 2024. Applications are due by the end of the day on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023. Additional classes will follow throughout 2024.

To view more information about this career path and to apply, visit JoinJSO.com.

