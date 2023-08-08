Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 teens involved in December Downtown shootout

Sheriff T.K. Waters held a media briefing about a shooting that happened on Dec. 4, 2022, in James Weldon Johnson Park.

The shooting resulted in bullet strikes through the window of former mayor Lenny Curry’s office.

The investigation grew more in-depth and linked multiple violent groups across the city involved in the shooting.

JSO made 10 arrests from the incident.

T.K. Waters says this was not an attack on City Hall. It was a shootout between two groups. The age range of those involved in the shootout was 15 through 17.

JSO says the teens were not affiliated with gang members but were in rival groups.

During the media briefing, T.K Waters described the rivals as Group A and Group B.

“Throughout 2022 Group A terrorized the Sherwood neighborhood with gun violence,” T.K. said.

That was the first area where T.K. did a crime walk.

JSO located and took 17 crime guns from the suspects including four that were used in the city hall shooting.

JSO is still investigating the cause of the crime.

