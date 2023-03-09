Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to look for suspected shooter

On March 8 at around 9 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 1600 McMillian Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, an adult male was suffering a gun shot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, the victim was shot while standing outside of a local convenience store near McMillian Street and Kings Road.

A current suspect description is a black male shooting from a black sedan.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting

Read: JSO to hold forfeited items auction beginning Friday

Read: Jax Beach residents to vote on proposal for taller buildings

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.