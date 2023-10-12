Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched an urgent search for a missing adult on the west side of Jacksonville.

Peter John Morok, a 78-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was last seen in the 5800 block of Blanding Blvd. earlier this afternoon. Concerns for his well-being have prompted an extensive search effort.

Peter John Morok is described as 78 years old, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has distinctive features with green eyes and white hair.

At the time of his disappearance, Morok was wearing a gray sweater, checkered pajamas, and no shoes. He was also wearing a brown hat with the inscription “Jesus my Savior.”

Authorities and concerned citizens alike are working diligently to locate Peter John Morok and ensure his well-being. If you have seen Mr. Morok or have any information that could aid in his safe return, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

