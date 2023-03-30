Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office asks the community for help to identify suspect

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting incident from February of an attempted robbery.

During the robbery attempt a person was shot.

Investigators have determined the a suspect that was wearing a black hoodie with grey joggers and a camo hat.

He has a tattoo on his neck.

If you have information on this individual, please call us at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

