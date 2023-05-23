Woman fighting for her life after being shot in the Oak Hill neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in an apartment complex on the Westside that has left a 20-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and fighting for her life.

JSO says they don’t have any leads on how this happened.

The shooting occurred on Morse Avenue in the Oak Hill neighborhood. Neighbors that Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with said things like this don’t typically happen in their neighborhood.

“Lot’s of kids out here playing, I’m out here like every day so I’m pretty fairly comfortable with who comes into the neighborhood,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said. “I haven’t had to worry anything about anything like that.”

JSO says they’re still in the early stages of the investigation and they have no leads.

According to records kept by Action News Jax, this shooting marks the 111th shooting in Jacksonville this year. Out of those 111 shootings, 39 of them have been fatal or deadly.

Over the past three days there’s been at least one shooting in the city each day.

The neighbor interviewed says despite this shooting, it doesn’t make him feel scared.

“That it’s peaceful out here I mean so I think will be a good going straight forward,” the neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office did say they were canvassing the area and looking for any video surveillance in the area.

If anyone has any information on this shooting incident you are asked to call JSO non-emergency at 904-630-0500. You can also call CrimeTips at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.





