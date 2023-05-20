Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confiscated from a suspect multiple illegal items

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confiscated multiple illegal items while suspect was on their way to jail.

Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms, firearm, multiple magazines, ammo and $1,600 in cash were taken by police.

JSO wants to continue to keep Jacksonville safe.

