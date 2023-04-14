Correctional officer resigns after being arrested for child abuse, Jacksonville sheriff says

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said a correctional officer resigned after being arrested early Friday morning on a child abuse charge.

Waters said correctional officer Derrick Scott, who had been with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for four-and-a-half years, is accused of child abuse of a non-sexual nature, a third-degree felony.

On Thursday, the child victim reported an injury at school. Waters said witness interviews and medical evidence led to Scott’s arrest.

This is the third arrest of a JSO employee in 2023, Waters said.

“Our children are our treasured gifts and we all mourn when a child is victimized,” Waters said.

