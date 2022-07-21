Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of its employees has been arrested.

Undersheriff Nick Burgos will speak about the arrest of a JSO Corrections Officer at 1 p.m.

Not counting this latest arrest, 9 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police and corrections officers are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges after being arrested in 2022.

