Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to discuss results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers.

The suppliers arrested not only trafficked drugs into Jacksonville but also into major cities like New York City, Boston, Atlanta and Orlando.

The investigation also led to the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 76 kilograms of meth and 4 kilograms of fentanyl, Waters said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.