Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate after medical emergency in his cell

On Mon., Jun. 26, just after 1 a.m., detectives with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case unit responded to reports of an inmate suffering from a medical emergency.

Detectives learned that the inmate was housed alone in an isolation cell. He had last been seen moving about in his cell at around 10 p.m. During routine rounds made just after midnight, the inmate was observed by officers in a kneeling position next to his bunk.

As officers made contact, the inmate was found unresponsive. A medical emergency was called and officers began rescue efforts. CPR was initiated and jail medical personnel administered Narcan without a response.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were contacted and responded to transport the inmate to a local medical facility for further treatment. Shortly after arriving, the inmate was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The inmate has been identified as Josh’uan Rudolph Stripling. He was 29 years old.

Stripling was originally taken into custody on Jun. 18 following his arrest for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was rearrested later the same day on additional charges when he was found to have introduced cocaine, crack and pills into the pre-trial detention facility.

“Initial information indicates the inmate possibly had an undetermined medical episode,” JSO said. “It does not appear he had any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to his medical emergency.”

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy of the inmate to determine the exact cause of death. Detectives will continue their investigation with interviews and a review of evidence located at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

