Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting on Ft. Caroline Road

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer involved incident near Ft. Caroline Road.

At around 4:30 a.m. officers were called about an armed disturbance.

According to JSO, Darius Robinson, 23, was armed and other armed residents came inside the apartment and started to threaten him.

Robinson called his mother and she let police know.

As JSO was setting up around the residency, the Robinson’s mother called his brother who assisted at the scene. Robinson got on the phone with his uncle and was able to speak to police officers.

Robinson ended up breaking a window and firing a shot at a police officer. Robinson then was shot three times by police and crawled away from the scene.

He was arrested then transported to the hospital where they are preforming surgery.

The officer involved is on administrative leave per policy.

It is unknown if Robinson is a victim in this incident.

SWAT and negotiators are still on the scene because it believe there is more people inside the residence.

This is the sixth officer involved shooting this year.

