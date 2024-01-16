Man shot during argument in Brentwood area, JSO investigating

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Brentwood area at West 32nd St. and North Main St. due to a reported argument.

According to JSO, at around 1:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of 100 East 32nd St. in response to a person shot.

When arriving at the scene, they located a male in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early investigations determined that the suspect was in a reported dispute with an adult female. the argument reportedly escalated leading to the suspect discharging the firearm at the female, which struck the male victim who was not involved in the argument.

The suspect then reportedly fled the area in a vehicle. With the assistance of the Community Response Unit, the suspect was located and apprehended.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866- 845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.





