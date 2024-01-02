Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Sherwood Forest area

Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville on Monday evening.

At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of 9000 Castle Blvd. after reports were received of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR until Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department first responders arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital but officials say he did not survive.

JSO said detectives from both the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation.

“We are very early in the investigation and all we know so far is that witnesses heard gunshots and located the victim,” Lieutenant Adam Blinn said during a briefing. “At this time we do not have a suspect description.”

This is the first Jacksonville shooting death in 2024.

Police are asking anyone with information to call JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at JSOcrimetips@jacksheriff.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

