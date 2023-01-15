JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road.

JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired.

When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man was found deceased outside of the residence. Inside the building, a deceased man and woman were also found.

At this time there are no reported motives or suspects.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

Read: Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area

Read: Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.