Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting in Ribault neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is currently conducting an investigation into a reported shooting incident in the Ribault neighborhood at 4600 Wrico Dr.

According to JSO officials, officers responded to the scene earlier this afternoon around 1:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Wrico Dr.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had self-transported to a local hospital before the officers reached the scene. the victim was reported to be in a non-life-threatening condition.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was walking to his vehicle at the location of the incident when an unidentified suspect opened fire, resulting in the victim being struck once.

JSO is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Individuals can contact JSO at 630-0500 or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be reached at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.