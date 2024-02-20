Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday that the shooting took place at 300 Sunshine St.

Details are limited but JSO plans to release more details later this evening.

This is a developing story. When more information is released this story will be updated.

