Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for auto theft suspect

On Oct. 30, an auto theft was reported to JSO after a victim entered a business and left his car on with their keys in the ignition.

This crime was located at 4100 Belfort Road, police say.

While the victim was in the business, the suspect got inside the car and fled the area.

The car has been recovered but the suspect has not been found.

Anyone having any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

