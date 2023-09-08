Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a carjacking suspect

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened on 400 Park Street.

During the incident, the suspect took a white Jeep Renegade by force.

The vehicle was eventually found but police are still trying to identify the suspect.

Read: Bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Lake City

Anyone having any information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Read: ‘Not ready to say goodbye:’ Family member of mass shooting victim prepares for funeral

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Local leaders demand transparency after IRS and FBI raid of Duval Teachers United HQ

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.