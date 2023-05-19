Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspected burglar

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for any information involving a suspected burglar.

On Friday, March 17, officers responded to 2500 Edgewood Avenue North in reference to a burglary. The pictured suspect entered the property by force and stole various items.

Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

