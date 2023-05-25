Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspected burglar

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a Burglary in a residence on 500 Renne Drive.

The suspect took a firearm and other belongings including a credit card. Suspect tried to use the card in a convivence store.

JSO has not been able to identify the suspect.

If you know who the pictured suspect is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Twenty-five students were inside school bus during crash on I-10

Read: Reports: 3 dead after attacks in central Japan; police searching for masked man with rifle and knife

Read: ‘Major revenue generator,’ businesses say about Florida-Georgia game remaining in Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.