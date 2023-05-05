Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect for fraud

Cedric Dewayne Griffin is wanted for suspicion of organized fraud cases and JSO has a warrant for his arrest.

JSO is currently investigating multiple Organized Fraud cases, and the investigation has led to an arrest warrant for Griffin.

The JSO is seeking his whereabouts.

Griffin has an active warrant for Organized Fraud with a bond of $500,003.00.

The suspect has been identified as:

Name: Cedric Dewayne Griffin

Race/Sex: Black / Male

Age: 47 years old

Height/Weight: 5′9″ / 165 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Black / Brown

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Griffin is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: MISSING: Be on the lookout for teenage girl who might be in Jacksonville area

Read: 3 arrested for Jacksonville murder after 2 search warrants served at St. Johns County homes

Read: In deposition played for jury, Trump told E. Jean Carroll lawyers he had the ‘right to be insulting’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.