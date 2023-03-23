Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs help in identifying car burglar suspect

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify suspect who was involved in a car burglary.

This crime happened in 8000 Atlantic Boulevard.

The suspect burglarized the vehicle and then fled.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

