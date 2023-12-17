Jacksonville man brought to ER after being shot in possible domestic dispute

A member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was working at a local emergency room when a man described to be in his 40s arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

It was determined that the person who brought the victim to the hospital was involved in the shooting.

JSO said that person was detained and is cooperating with police. It’s believed the incident resulted from a domestic dispute.

Detectives are investigating the shooting but have to locate a crime scene or the area where this might have taken place.

The victim was said to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

