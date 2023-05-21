Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a man shot in Moncrief

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 1600 Brook Forest Dr.

When officers arrived they located a man with at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening conditions.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was outside an apartment at the incident location when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

