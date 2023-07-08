Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the Hogans Creek area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person with a gunshot wound to his groin.

According to JSO, the victim was in a fight at an unknown location with an unknown suspect ahead of the incident.

The victim has been uncooperative with authorities.

JSO also says they believe it was only one shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

