Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar on 6800 Firestone Road.

When officers arrived, an employee reported that an unknown black male entered the store and approached the cash register.

The suspect showed they had a can of pepper spray and then began struggling with the till snatch from the employees grip.

The suspect was able to take the till and flee the business on foot.

Officers surrounded the area.

With the assistance of a Police K9, a subject was taken into custody.

Detectives from the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are on scene conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

