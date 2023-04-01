Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to a reported shooting in Grand Park

At around 7:06 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on 2208 West 21st Street.

When officer arrived the located a juvenile male who was shot in the head.

He was trans ported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Violent Crime Unit detectives and Crime Scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing.

At this time, there is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.We are requesting the assistance of the public. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

a. The JSO non-emergency number: 904-630-0500.

b. The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org; and/or

c. The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

