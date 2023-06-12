Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder, armed carjacking suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder and armed carjacking that took place Saturday.

According to JSO, Officers responded to the 700 block of College Street Saturday in reference to an armed carjacking where the victim was violently stabbed in the neck.

The victim, and adult male was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition due to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The suspect is described as being a bald adult male last seen wearing glasses, a grey t-shirt with blue and orange or red writing, black pants and black boots.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 700 block of College St. in reference to an armed carjacking where the victim was violently stabbed in the neck. The victim, an adult black male,… pic.twitter.com/vWi1UnEDXR — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2023

