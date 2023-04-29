Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seek help identifying credit card fraud suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspect who fraudulently used a stolen credit card in the 7000 block of 103rd Street on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident and released a picture of the suspect on Friday.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5′9″ and weighing roughly 225 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a black shirt, and gray sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Witnesses also reported that he was seen driving a 2014-2015 White, Mercedes-Benz, E-Class with dark tint, a sunroof, and Silver after-market rims.

Despite efforts to identify the suspect, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been unsuccessful and is now seeking the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or identity is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to come forward.

