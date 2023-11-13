Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking to identify this person of interest

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a murder that occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023 on the South Side. During the course of this investigation, it was determined that the pictured Hispanic male was present at the time of the shooting, and he is believed to have pertinent information related to the crime. Police also learned that following the shooting, a newer model dark colored Dodge Ram truck with silver rims was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the pictured subject and the potential suspect vehicle involved in this shooting incident in the 6300 block of Philips Highway. Anyone who has any information in regard to this crime is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.