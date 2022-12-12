Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding burglary, credit card fraud suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an auto burglary and credit card fraud.

The burglary was suspected to have happened at 1700 Pinegrove Avenue. According to the police, several items where taken from the victims vehicle including their credit and debit cards.

The same suspect was later spotted inside a store using the same cards.

The suspect has a Celtic cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

