Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still investigating after missing man was found

A man who disappeared overnight under suspicious circumstances has been located.

Steven Keenan was reported missing last night by family.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate.

Keenan was initially missing in the Arlington area.

Missing Person



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing adult under suspicious circumstances in the Arlington side of town. Steven M. Keenan, was reported missing by family members. We are concerned for Mr. Keenan’s safety and efforts to locate him… pic.twitter.com/A8zci0R70d — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 15, 2023

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Children abducted in Flagler County located safely near Jacksonville

Read: ‘We may be people with no insurance;’ Barely staying afloat in sinking insurance marke t

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.