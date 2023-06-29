The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still looking for suspects involved in fraud

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The crime occurred near Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road North.

The crime happened after a car burglary and they used the victim’s debit card to buy various goods.

JSO is looking for three subjects being wanted for fraud use of a credit card.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

