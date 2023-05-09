Woman shot while driving down 103rd Street, man in custody, Jacksonville police say

A woman was shot while driving Tuesday morning on the Westside and man suspected in the shooting is in custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO responded to the 9100 block of 103rd Street around 8 a.m., where officers found that a woman was shot in the shoulder while she was driving west down 103rd Street.

Our photographer witnessed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers on Lambing Road, which is just north of 103rd Street. This is where JSO had set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect, and they located him within the perimeter.

A nearby school was also placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect.

Our crew also saw JSO SWAT Team vehicles in the area at one point.

JSO SWAT team responds

Investigators learned that the man was standing on the side of 103rd Street, approached the woman’s car and opened fire. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and the incident was not random.

The woman was able to drive to safety and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

