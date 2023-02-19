Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer arrested for driving under the influence

On Feb. 18, Christopher Krukowski Lamont, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in St. Augustine.

According to news release from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a St. Augustine police officer conducted a traffic stop on San Marco Avenue.

The reason for the stop was a reported speeding violation. Once the officer made contact the driver he has suspicion that Lamont was under the influence.

The officer contacted the DUI unit with St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and a sobriety test was conducted.

Following the interaction with the deputy, Lamont was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the St. Johns County Detention Center.

Lamont was off duty and driving a personal car at the time of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest. He has been employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for three years. As a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.

According to JSO, this arrest marks the third of a JSO employee this year.

