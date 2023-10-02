Jacksonville sheriff says portion of viral video showing use of force was intentionally altered

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Monday that he would be releasing the body-worn camera of an arrest that happened Friday “because of significant public interest,” he said.

Waters said the “cell phone footage did not capture what happened before arrest” and was “devoid of context.”

Also, Waters said that the footage circulating on social media was intentionally altered and that the detective never kicked the suspect, 24-year-old Le’keian Woods.

“There was force used and force is ugly,” Waters said. “Just because it’s ugly doesn’t mean it’s unlawful.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two people who were in the truck with Woods were detained without incident; Woods ran from officers, the body camera video shows.

JSO said Woods is currently on felony probation out of Leon County. He was arrested for murder in 2018, but later pleaded guilty to an amended robbery charge.

After observing a drug deal, JSO said it stopped the truck Woods was riding in and found a firearm, cocaine, and oxycodone in the truck.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The officer warned Woods as he was running that he would be tasered. The officer deployed one taser; it had no effect. The second time the officer deployed the taser, Woods fell straight forward on his face, hitting the pavement, the body-worn camera video shows.

Woods was arrested for armed trafficking in meth, cocaine, armed possession of controlled substance. JSO said he will go back to Leon County for the violation of his probation.

Waters said the footage will be released to the public on JSO’s social media channels and transparency page.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.