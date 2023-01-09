Arrest made in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland, more arrests coming, sheriff says

An arrest has been made in the drive-by December shooting of Prince Holland, a 13-year-old who was leaving football tryouts, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Marcel Johnson is facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles, Waters said.

The shooting was the “culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups,” Waters said.

Waters said while the arrest will not bring Prince back to his parents, it “marks a shift from unmitigated grief toward accountability.”

There will be more arrests forthcoming, Waters said, though he said he didn’t want to share details as to how many since the investigation is still ongoing.

This will be the third time in the past two weeks that Waters has called a media briefing.

JSO has said that Waters has a “continuing commitment to openness and transparency.”

On Wednesday, he shared that 15 people had been arrested as the result of a “long-term narcotics investigation.”

On Friday, Waters shared that an officer had been arrested. Waters said the officer inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest.

