Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols.

The statement from Sheriff T.K. Waters:

“Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”

“I stand with our community in condemning this behavior. Those officers’ actions do not reflect the culture of law enforcement in our agency or in this country. We are a society of laws, and no one is above the law.”

“I along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office send my deepest condolences to the family members and loved ones of Tyree Nichols. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

This statement follows released videos showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped by police a short distance from his home in Memphis.

