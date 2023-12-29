Jacksonville Sheriff's Office makes arrest in murder investigation

On Thursday, December 28, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Collins Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 65-year-old Arthur George, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO’s Homicide Unit along with the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

The suspect, 43-year-old Gregory J. Sangle Jr., subsequently was identified and located.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Following an interview by Detectives with Sangle Jr., he was arrested for Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Bulletproof Vest while Committing Certain Offenses.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.