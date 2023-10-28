Jacksonville Symphony celebrates 3rd Pride Night concert

In a celebration of Jacksonville’s Pride Month, the Jacksonville Symphony recently hosted its third Pride Night Concert as part of the renowned Symphony in 60 series.

Under the artistic direction of the acclaimed Music Director, Courtney Lewis , the evening promised a memorable journey through the world of classical music, thoughtfully curated for this significant occasion.

The event was a musical tribute to Jacksonville’s Pride Month, presenting a harmonious fusion of classical ‘hits’ that resonated with a diverse audience.

The Symphony in 60 series, known for its distinctive approach, featured a relaxed cocktail hour setting the stage for a 60-minute musical performance. It was an evening where each composition was chosen by Music Director Courtney Lewis, who also provided introductions to the pieces, enhancing the audience’s appreciation of the music.

The concert program for the evening showcased a diverse selection of classical compositions, featuring John Adams’ “Nixon in China,” Richard Wagner’s “Tannhäuser Bacchanale,” and three Latin dances from Manuel de Falla’s celebrated ballet, “The Three-Cornered Hat.”

The Pride Night Concert unfolded on Thursday, October 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Jacksonville Symphony served as the backdrop for this enchanting musical experience, with its location at 300 Water Street.

Courtney Lewis, the Music Director, underscored the significance of embracing diversity and celebrating Pride Month through the universal language of music.

“Through our Pride Night Concert, we aim to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where everyone can come together to appreciate the beauty of classical music. It’s a night of celebration and unity,” Lewis stated.

This event stood as a testament to the power of music in uniting communities and fostering inclusivity, making it an unforgettable evening for all attendees. The Jacksonville Symphony’s Pride Night Concert added a harmonious note to the celebration of Jacksonville’s Pride Month, ensuring that the city’s rich cultural diversity was celebrated with passion and flair.

