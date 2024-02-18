Jacksonville AT&T exec: Black community must look at past, act on present to build future

Melissa Schuster portrays a woman fleeing slavery in British South Carolina searching for freedom at Fort Mose in Spanish Florida during the 18th century at Fort Mose Historic State Park in 2018. The park, north of St. Augustine, is among many area sites where people can learn about the area's long African American history during Black History Month.

As we commemorate Black History Month and reflect on the past's struggles and triumphs, it also encourages us to continue working for a brighter future for the Black community. It also offers an opportunity to turn inspiration into collective action so we can address the challenges of today and continue opening doors of opportunities for future generations.

As we take a path forward, three impactful considerations come to mind as vital guideposts for our collective journey:

Supporting the young members of our community

Education plays a pivotal role in the pursuit of progress and financial stability. Too often, the cost of education can stand as a roadblock and seem inaccessible. Black students do not always have the knowledge or resources to find programs and scholarships needed to offset the costs. Mentoring and guiding students through this process can increase their chances of finding funding opportunities and help them persist in their educational goals.

Scholarships and support programs geared toward Black students can help address racial educational inequalities. Programs like AT&T’s Rising Future Makers, which is meant for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provide an opportunity to showcase how they positively impact their local communities and campuses. In turn, students have a chance to receive awards and mentoring opportunities. Last year, 25 Black students nationwide, including two Jacksonville natives, received $5,000 each.

Local nonprofit organizations, regardless of their size, can play a vital role in supporting Black students. As a member of The NETwork, AT&T's Black Employee Resource Group, I take pride in contributing to this collective effort by providing college students mentorship, networking and scholarship opportunities. Our Jacksonville chapter works tirelessly throughout the year to raise funds for its annual scholarship program. Last year it awarded four $1,000 scholarships to deserving local students.

Providing financial and mentorship resources to young individuals in the community is critical in promoting educational equity and empowering them to realize their full potential.

Establishing a strong network

Having a solid support system is one of the cornerstones of success. In times of challenge, it motivates me to persevere and during moments of triumph, it amplifies the joy of achievement. Surrounding yourself with a network of encouragement, guidance and trust nurtures personal growth.

I joined The NETwork employee resource group in 2016 to connect with other Black professionals in my community. Today, as president of the Jacksonville chapter, I aim to lean into our motto, #LEAD (Leadership, Education, Achievement, Dedication), to help create an environment where Black professionals can access development opportunities and come together to give back to our community.

We know that access to job opportunities, career advancement and economic mobility are all tied to someone's access to digital resources. It is why we proudly participate in volunteer events focused on helping bridge the digital divide and digital literacy in the Jacksonville area. Volunteering allows us to connect, inspire and empower others to achieve their dreams.

Influencing real change

Not everyone has access to the advantages that connectivity can offer. The lack of digital resources, known as the digital divide, disproportionately impacts communities of color — not participating in the connected world limits access to information, online learning and professional networking, vital for employment and economic opportunities.

To address the digital divide challenge, we need public-private collaboration to ensure equitable and affordable access to broadband services and invest in community-based programs that provide digital literacy training and technology adoption resources for a more inclusive digital landscape in our communities.

I urge everyone to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of the Black community while also committing to addressing the challenges and inequalities that can hinder personal and professional growth. Through our actions, we can honor the legacy of those who have paved the way for a future where every member of the Black community has equal access to opportunities.

Taylor

Nikeya Taylor is a senior manager at AT&T and serves as president of the Jacksonville chapter of The NETwork, the company's longest-running employee engagement group. She is a U.S. Army veteran and resides in Orange Park.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville must celebrate Black progress, address ongoing challenges