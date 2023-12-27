Jacksonville trending after pro-Confederate 'Women of Southland' statue removal from park

After years of controversy, Jacksonville's monument to women of the Confederacy came down. And many people on social media are reacting to the news.

The long-debated fate of the Confederate monument in Jacksonville's Springfield Park appears sealed as crews began the process of removing the Confederate statues from the "Women of the Southland" monument Wednesday, Dec. 27. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made removing the monument a major part of her successful campaign for office.

A crowd gathered on the sidewalk erupted in cheers during the removal of a statue of a woman in robes carrying a Confederate flag and later a statue of a woman reading to two children when crews took them from the large granite monument titled "Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy."

People in Jacksonville and beyond erupted in ... opinions ... on Twitter. Deegan tweeted about the statue's removal, saying, "symbols matter."

Social media reacts to Mayor Donna Deegan's order to remove Confederate statue

Here's a roundup of tweets about the "Women of the Southland" Confederate monument and its removal from the Jacksonville park.

Column | Finally, belatedly, blessedly, the damned deed is done.



Even a racist shooting couldn't move the Jacksonville City Council off its collective, cowardly arse to take down the city's last major confederate monument. So Mayor Donna Deegan did it.https://t.co/3TZdrx9mop — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) December 27, 2023

Symbols matter. They tell the world what we stand for and what we aspire to be. By removing the confederate monument from Springfield Park, we signal a belief in our shared humanity. That we are all created equal. The same flesh and bones. The same blood running through our… — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) December 27, 2023

Crews start the process of removing one of the statues in the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument in Springfield Park pic.twitter.com/tXrKNBhtSP — David Bauerlein (@DavidBauerlein) December 27, 2023

The last confederate statue in Jacksonville is coming down, right now! This morning 12/27/23. — GunnyJ (@GunnyJ) December 27, 2023

Thelong delayed removal of jacksonvilles most significant confederate monument pic.twitter.com/SGVGL1h7DI — Stephen Dare (@celcafe) December 27, 2023

Jacksonville fl removed its last confederate monument in the dead of night, 4:00am. The mayor decided to do it without a vote from the public.



Why are we erasing history? — David lebarron (@Davidlebarron4) December 27, 2023

Take ‘em Down Jax celebrates the end of a near-decade-long fight to remove the Confederate tribute statue Women of the Southland in Springfield pic.twitter.com/0IuZJQJo35 — anne schindler (@schindy) December 27, 2023

Confederate statue at the top of the monument is gone. pic.twitter.com/tIkp0sdW40 — Firepit Mike (@FirepitMike) December 27, 2023

With the removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield, another shard of Jim Crow has been extracted from Jacksonville’s public space. Now we can move on and commemorate our real history. Thank you @MayorDeegan. — Bill Delaney (@Tacachale) December 27, 2023

It’s a great day for #Jacksonville. @MayorDeegan is keeping her word by legally taking down the Springfield Park confederate statue - action that represents a PROMISE KEPT. 💯 Let’s reject the hate and build on the promise of bringing our community together. Thank you, Mayor! 👏 — Joshua Hicks (@joshuarhicks) December 27, 2023

Photos: Florida monument to women of the Confederacy comes down

I don't really have a dog in this fight, I'm just curious about the legal analysis relating to the removal of the confederate monument. This is really complicated. Here's what I've found:



Under Chapter 117, The Mayor can apply for grants, but the expenditure of a grant to the… — Jon McGowan (@JonMcGowanFL) December 27, 2023

Two Confederate Monuments have come down in the last two weeks. Let’s talk about it. https://t.co/yokVA2zBpD — Kevin M. Levin--Historian, Teacher, Public Speaker (@KevinLevin) December 27, 2023

Jax Twitter is soooo much better after a confederate monument removal than after a Jags game. — Paula Liang (@pollamb) December 27, 2023

Oh my God they built a Shakira statue in Barranquilla. Replace at least one confederate statue with a replica of this please. pic.twitter.com/Tmv8m7NUnJ — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) December 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Confederate statue in Florida: Tweets, photos, video show removal