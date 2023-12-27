Jacksonville trending after pro-Confederate 'Women of Southland' statue removal from park

David Bauerlein and Jennifer Sangalang, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union
·4 min read
1

After years of controversy, Jacksonville's monument to women of the Confederacy came down. And many people on social media are reacting to the news.

The long-debated fate of the Confederate monument in Jacksonville's Springfield Park appears sealed as crews began the process of removing the Confederate statues from the "Women of the Southland" monument Wednesday, Dec. 27. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made removing the monument a major part of her successful campaign for office.

A crowd gathered on the sidewalk erupted in cheers during the removal of a statue of a woman in robes carrying a Confederate flag and later a statue of a woman reading to two children when crews took them from the large granite monument titled "Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy."

People in Jacksonville and beyond erupted in ... opinions ... on Twitter. Deegan tweeted about the statue's removal, saying, "symbols matter."

Social media reacts to Mayor Donna Deegan's order to remove Confederate statue

Here's a roundup of tweets about the "Women of the Southland" Confederate monument and its removal from the Jacksonville park.

Photos: Florida monument to women of the Confederacy comes down

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Confederate statue in Florida: Tweets, photos, video show removal

Recommended Stories