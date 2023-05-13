Jacksonville University College of Law strengthens faculty with four new members

As the Jacksonville University College of Law concludes its inaugural year, it is gearing up for an even more impressive second year with the addition of four highly regarded faculty members set to join the institution in the upcoming fall 2023 semester.

These new professors will bring their expertise in diverse subjects such as disaster law, technological ethics, criminal law, and professional success, particularly in preparing students for the Florida bar exam.

With their arrival, the College of Law aims to further its mission of providing innovative and high-quality legal education.

The incoming faculty members at Jacksonville University’s College of Law are Assistant Professor Lindsay Head, Assistant Professor Alex Yelderman, Associate Professor Latisha Nixon-Jones, and Assistant Professor Lauren Knight. Their collective experiences and scholarly achievements in their respective fields make them invaluable additions to the institution’s teaching staff.

Founding Dean of the Jacksonville University College of Law, Nick Allard, expressed his pride in welcoming the new faculty members. He highlighted their reputation as leaders in their fields and emphasized their commitment to building a prestigious law school in the heart of Jacksonville. Allard also praised their teaching and research abilities, as well as their dedication to serving the College of Law, the university, and the wider community.

The four new faculty members will contribute to teaching courses throughout the College’s three-year juris doctor curriculum.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Professor Lauren Knight will assume the role of Associate Dean for Student Success and Bar Prep. With her previous experience in growing a legal education program, Knight is eager to bring her expertise to Jacksonville University.

“I am thrilled to join the faculty of the Jacksonville University College of Law,” said Professor Knight. “Having been involved in establishing a new law school before, I understand the hard work and dedication required. I also recognize the positive impact that the College of Law is already making on its students and the community, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

The new faculty members will build upon the solid foundation laid by the existing faculty, who have successfully covered the fundamentals of the first-year curriculum. With their arrival, the College of Law aims to provide students with an even more comprehensive and enriching legal education.

As the inaugural class transitions to second-year law students, and with the imminent arrival of the second class, the Jacksonville University College of Law is poised to become a prominent institution in legal education.

