Jacksonville University names new college for President Cost, wife, who donated $10 million

Jacksonville University officials said Thursday they’ll open an honors college named after JU President Tim Cost and his wife, Stephanie, to recognize donations they’ve made totaling more than $10 million.

“The Cost family is one of the university’s most generous,” trustees Chairman Matt Kane said in announcing the creation of the new Cost Honors College.

Tim Cost, who graduated JU in 1981, was an executive at businesses including PepsiCo and Bristol-Myers Squibb before becoming president of the private Arlington university in 2012.

The couple began giving money to the school in the 1980s, incrementally adding more until the total reached eight figures, the school said.

Jacksonville University's new honors college will be named after JU President Tim Cost (left) and wife Stephanie Cost (right) to recognize donations totaling more than $10 million. The couple posed with Lisa Sutherland, executive director of the existing honors program.

“Tim and I believe in the impact that a high-quality, challenging education can have on a student’s life and their trajectory,” Stephanie Cost told a roomful of university supporters as plans for the college were detailed. She said the honors college was part of creating “the college experience we’d want for our own children.”

Fundraising success: Jacksonville University touts $175 million fundraising campaign for 'bold' new future

The honors college will open in the fall of 2025, with its first graduations the following year.

JU has had an honors program for many years, which now involves 220 students who maintain a weighted 3.8 grade-point average.

Remaking the program as a distinct college is meant to help students seek “a deeper, more profound look” at almost any subject they explore, said program Executive Director Lisa Sutherland, who has worked on plans for the new college for about two years.

Academic contest: JU passes UNF in college rankings

Sutherland said the college’s enrollment could total 250 to 300 students.

Faculty throughout JU already incorporate honors instruction into their work, so the additional college won’t involve staffing changes.

The college will continue efforts to expand JU’s identity through seps that included opening a downtown law school in 2022 and developing a partnership with the country’s largest medical school, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, which announced plans to open a Jacksonville medical school by 2026.

Tim Cost said the honors college fits into efforts to enhance JU by increasing its academic offerings.

“Our goal has always been to build a much better university, serve the broader Jacksonville community, unlock potential, and graduate more ambitious, competitive and well-rounded citizens,” Coast said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JU names new college for President Cost, wife, after $10 million gifts