Jacksonville Violence: 2 dead, 4 injured in 5 overnight shootings

UPDATE 10:27 a.m.- Details on the Hubbard St. shooting are in the article below.

It was a violent evening in Duval County.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported five overnight shootings this Easter weekend.

The first shooting occurred Saturday night outside a Tire Time on 5354 Normandy Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation by detective revealed that there was a large gathering where gunfire occurred, injuring one 17-year-old victim. The teenager was transported to a nearby hospital by an unknown individual, where treatment is being provided. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooter has not yet been named or apprehended, but the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

A teenage was shot at a gathering when gunshots rang out

The second shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. at 5000 Roosevelts Blvd.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was a car club meeting in a parking lot where another 17-year-old was shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where treatment is being provided.

There is currently no suspect information, but the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

A teenager was shot at a car club meeting

The third shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 6000 Powers Ave. Upon JSO’s arrival, two men were located with gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and are conducting an investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that gunfire rang out in a large gathering at a parking lot of a business after an argument ensued. Several witnesses have been detained and are cooperating with police.

JSO still searching for suspect after two men were killed overnight

The fourth shooting occurred at 4:45 a.m. on I-295. The victim called police after claiming he heard gunshots on I-295 near Wilson Blvd. and discovered he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is still no suspect information available, but it has been taken over by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Finally, at approximately 6:20 a.m., JSO responded to another shooting on 1800 Hubbard St. in response to one person shot.

If anyone has information on any of these shootings, JSO strongly encourages they call the office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

